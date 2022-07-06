SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.85. 334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.