Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,162 ($14.07) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.17). 364,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 505,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,176 ($14.24).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.61.

In other Smithson Investment Trust news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($15.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.80 ($60,233.47).

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

