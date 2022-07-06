Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.68. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3,589.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

