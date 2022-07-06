SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.98

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 43671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after buying an additional 324,146 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,298,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,548,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

