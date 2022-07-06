Spire Wealth Management Acquires 670 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $62.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

