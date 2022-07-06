Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 400.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

