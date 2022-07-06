Spire Wealth Management Has $124,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

