Spire Wealth Management Has $147,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

