Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $5,745,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.