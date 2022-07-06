Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Zscaler by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

ZS stock opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

