Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

