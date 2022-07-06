Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

