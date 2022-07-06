Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,159 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Targa Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $3,034,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

