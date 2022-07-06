Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,167 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

