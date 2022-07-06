Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) versus Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Financial Review

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Square Enix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $8.33 billion 2.77 -$462.15 million ($0.23) -48.65 Square Enix $3.25 billion N/A $454.02 million $3.83 11.68

Square Enix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Japan Railway. Central Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Central Japan Railway and Square Enix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Square Enix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway -5.58% -1.44% -0.55% Square Enix 13.99% 19.39% 14.62%

Risk & Volatility

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square Enix beats Central Japan Railway on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Square Enix (Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

