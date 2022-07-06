St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $468.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.