Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) dropped 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 162,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 27,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

