Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) dropped 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 162,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 27,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.
Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)
