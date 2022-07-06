State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 410 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

ALK opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.