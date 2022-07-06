StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. Air T has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $43.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

