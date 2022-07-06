StockNews.com Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.70.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $481.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.46. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

