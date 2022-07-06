StockNews.com Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Hold

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

