StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $405.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

