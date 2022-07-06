StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to “Buy”

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.