StockNews.com Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Hold”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of TCOM opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 157,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after acquiring an additional 459,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

