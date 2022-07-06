Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $98.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.35 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.