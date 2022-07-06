Supreme (LON:SUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 230 to GBX 170. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Supreme traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.04), with a volume of 1813351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.53).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Supreme’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

