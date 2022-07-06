Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Critical Review

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21% BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 529.31%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 336.24%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -1.95 BioCardia $1.01 million 25.74 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -1.96

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

