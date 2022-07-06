Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.25. The company traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.30. 985,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,922,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,069.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.