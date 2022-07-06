Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

