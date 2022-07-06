TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00.

SNX opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

