Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. Team has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Team by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 687,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Team by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 155,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

