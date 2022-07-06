Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. Team has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $7.19.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.
Team Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
