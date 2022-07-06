Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $73.00. The stock traded as low as $54.55 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 9017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNO. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

