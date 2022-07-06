Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 681,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

