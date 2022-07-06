Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 681,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.
About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.