The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,327,553.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,617 shares of company stock worth $1,808,555. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.