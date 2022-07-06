The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at $841,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,929 shares of company stock worth $851,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Honest has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

