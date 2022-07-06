The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mosaic by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Mosaic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

