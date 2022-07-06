The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $119.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $81.93 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $189.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.