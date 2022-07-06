Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.6 days.

OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

