Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,194.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Toho has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.
Toho Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toho (TKCOF)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.