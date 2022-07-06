Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,194.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Toho has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

