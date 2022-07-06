Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

