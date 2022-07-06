Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.39.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

