TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.10

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 68528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.32%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,229.24.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

