Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 962 ($11.65) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($186.39).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 941.40 ($11.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.98. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 918.20 ($11.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.28). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,380 ($16.71) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($23.75) to GBX 1,525 ($18.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($20.14).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

