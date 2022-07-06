Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trecora Resources by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

