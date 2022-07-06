Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 2.7%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 47,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 391,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$28.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

