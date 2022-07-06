Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 2.7%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 47,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 391,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a market cap of C$28.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.
Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)
Further Reading
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.