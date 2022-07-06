True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Receives $7.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUERF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TUERF)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.