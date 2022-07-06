True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Receives $7.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUERF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

