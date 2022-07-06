Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.22.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim set a $76.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.16. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $82.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

