Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UBSFY opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

