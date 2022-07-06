Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 596482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Udemy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after buying an additional 1,053,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Udemy by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Udemy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

