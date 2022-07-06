UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in UGI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

